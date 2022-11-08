Édgar Ramírez to Lead ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 at Peacock

He will play Paolo Macchiarini, a disgraced Italian surgeon accused of unethical experiments and research fraud.

Édgar Ramírez will star in the second season of “Dr. Death,” Peacock announced Tuesday.

Ramírez will play Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian surgeon who became known for his research into innovative organ transplants, gaining the nickname “Miracle Man,” before accusations of research fraud and unethical experiments destroyed his career. The season will focus on the investigations from fellow researchers into Macchiarini’s surgeries, as well as his relationship with journalist Benita Alexander.

A true crime anthology series, “Dr. Death” is based on a Wondery podcast that explores severe cases of medical malpractice, frequently resulting in the deaths of patients. Season 2 adapts the third season of the podcast, which was released last year. Season 1 of the Peacock series was released last year and starred Joshua Jackson as Christopher Duntsch, a Texas neurosurgeon convicted of maiming and killing 33 patients over the course of his career. Other cast members on Season 1 included Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, and AnnaSophia Robb.

Season 2 will be headed by showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban, who wrote for Season 1 of “Dr. Death” as well as this year’s “The Girl From Plainville” on Hulu. Season 1’s showrunner, Patrick Macmanus, executive produces via his Littleton Road Productions banner. Hoban also executive produces with Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham, Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Linda Gase. Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey will direct several episodes of the upcoming season. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces.

Ramírez is a two-time Emmy nominee for his performances as Ilich Ramírez Sánchez in Olivier Assayas’ 2010 miniseries “Carlos” and as Gianni Versace in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology “American Crime Story.” The Venezuelan actor is also known for his supporting role in HBO’s 2020 miniseries “The Undoing” and films like “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Joy,” “The Girl on the Train,” “Bright,” “Yes Day,” “Jungle Cruise,” and “The 355.” Coming up, he will star in the Netflix limited series “Florida Man,” about an ex-cop who returns to his home to find a Philadelphia mobster’s girlfriend, and in Eli Roth’s film “Borderlands,” which sees him play Atlas, the main villain of the shooter videogame series the film is adapted from.

