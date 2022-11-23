Jessica Chastain Talks Eddie Redmayne’s Killer-Good Performance in ‘The Good Nurse’

Check out an exclusive featurette about Redmayne's performance as serial killer Charles Cullen in Netflix's "The Good Nurse."

Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” now streaming on Netflix, features a chilling performance from Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne. In the true-crime drama, he plays serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who supposedly murdered hundreds of patients while in his care. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a single mother and fellow nurse at Parkfield Memorial Hospital in New Jersey who uncovers Charles’ killings. Check out an exclusive featurette below, courtesy of Netflix, highlighting the challenges that went into Redmayne’s many-layered turn, which marks his creepiest role to date.

Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder” with input from the real-life Loughren, the thriller is directed by Danish filmmaker Lindholm.

“I had that feeling when I read the script of, ‘Can I play this person without the why?’ But then I kind of thought on that and ultimately realized that the why and knowing the why is our need as human beings to feel safe,” Redmayne told IndieWire in an interview earlier this fall. “As in, if we answered why Charlie Cullen did this, then we would be able to other him and go, ‘Oh, he did it for this reason, and that’s monstrous and we would never do that, so we’re safe.’ Whereas actually, that’s not how the world works and that’s not what he did.”

He added, “How this guy was ever allowed near vulnerable people is one of the shocking questions. But it also meant that as an actor, I had all of that research there.”

