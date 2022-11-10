Elizabeth Debicki Is ‘Unnerving’ as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown,’ According to Biographer

"It was like being with a ghost," Andrew Morton, author of "Diana: Her True Story," said of Debicki's performance.

Amid allegations that “The Crown” Season 5 is “exploitative” of the royal family, Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton stands by the conspiracy theories presented in the tense season, which shows the divorce of Diana and then-Prince Charles.

“The Crown’ shows the sense of unnamed and anonymous watchers and it’s absolutely true,” Morton told The Daily Beast. “There is no need for [creator] Peter Morgan to make anything up.”

In fact, the series is so accurate that Morton found Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the ill-fated Princess Diana, to be “unnerving.?

“I was blown away by how authentic Elizabeth Debicki was in her portrayal of Diana,” Morton, who wrote the biography “Diana: Her True Story,” said. “It was like being back in the room with her 30 years ago. It was unnerving. It was like being with a ghost. It spoke to me very clearly.”

Throughout Season 5 of the hit Netflix series, Diana is convinced her phone is bugged and that British security services are spying on her.

“Yes, we had Diana’s rooms swept for bugs,” Morton confirmed. “My office was broken into. It happened just a few days after I had been warned, separately, by [journalists] Arthur Edwards and Richard Kay, that the security forces were looking carefully to find my source.”

Morton remembered, “From the first moment that I heard the tapes, I was very careful. I remember standing back from the edge of the platform on the subway going home. I had been admitted into a secret circle. The secret circle knew the truth about Diana’s life, and many powerful people did not want that truth to be revealed.”

He added, “Writing that book was the royal equivalent of ‘All The President’s Men.’ You would see danger in the shadows.”

Australian actress Debicki told British Vogue that she doesn’t follow any news related to the current royal family, but that the endless Daily Mail news coverage of Diana “makes me nauseous.”

“Anyone who works on the show has a sense of how extremely difficult it is to be born into that [life],” Debicki said earlier this year. “The rules are sort of decided for you as well: less is more. Although, of course, Diana broke that rule. She broke the fourth wall, reaped the benefits, but the consequences came hard and heavy. I will say it’s a huge gift to learn what I’ve learnt about this person. In so many ways, it’s a story of immense transformation – and triumph too. The public got to watch her evolve into an incredibly strong woman, trying to control a narrative that was the slipperiest thing ever.”

