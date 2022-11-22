Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2022

"National Treasure" fans, it's time to get excited.

Disney is generally one of the companies people think of when it comes to the holiday season, and the streaming service certainly plays it up. Disney+ regularly has a section devoted to holiday content, that this year will certainly highlight their new spinoff series “The Santa Clauses,” as well as films like “Home Alone.”

But if you’re looking to take a break from the Yule log Disney+ also plans to unveil their latest series based on a popular film franchise. “National Treasure: Edge of History” translates the 2004 feature, starring Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger, for the television landscape. The original series saw Cage playing a man looking for a secret treasure connected to the Declaration of Independence. The new series follows a young woman as she receives a centuries-old clue that could be connected to her dead father. There’s a powerhouse of talent in front of and behind the series, with “Monsoon Wedding” director Mira Nair helming the series which will star Lisette Olivera and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Both Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel will reprise their roles as Riley Poole and FBI agent Peter Sadusky, respectively, from the feature films.

The first season will consist of 10 episodes and the first two will drop on the service December 14 with new episodes debuting weekly.

Below you’ll find everything else debuting on Disney+ in December 2022.

December 2

“Akashinga: The Brave Ones”

“Heroes of the Mediterranean”

“Patagonia Wings”

“The Territory”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules”

“Pentatonix: Around the World For the Holidays”

December 7

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” Season 1

“Animal Fight Night” Seasons 1-6

“Beyond Magic With DMC” Season 1

“Botswana” Season 1

“Gigantosaurus” Season 3

“Raven’s Home” Season 5

“The Villains of Valley View” Season 1

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Season Finale

“The Santa Clauses” Episode 5

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 8

“Willow” Episode 3

December 8

“Solo Amor y Mil Canciones”

December 9

“Area 51: The CIA’s Secret”

“CMA Country Christmas”

“Ocean’s Breath”

“Shark vs. Tuna”

“Retrograde”

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage”

“Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again”

December 14

“Alaska’s Deadliest” Season 1

“Broken Karaoke” Season 1

“Drain the Oceans” Season 5

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” Season 10

“The Owl House” Season 3

“Positive Energy” Season 1

“National Treasure: Edge of History” 2-episode Premiere

“The Santa Clauses” Episode 6

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 9

“Willow” Episode 4

December 15

“A Very Backstreet Holiday”

December 16

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

“Heroes of the Long Road Home With Martha Raddatz”

“Mafia Confidential”

“Muppets Most Wanted” (Sing-Along Version)

“Where Oceans Collide”

“If These Walls Could Sing”

“Le Pupille”

December 21

“Ancient X Files” Season 2

“Born in Africa” Season 1

“Danger Decoded” Season 1

“The Flagmakers”

“Port Protection Alaska” Seasons 1-5

“National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 3

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 10

“Willow” Episode 5

December 23

“From the Ashes”

“Jaguar Beach Battle”

“Little Giant”

December 28

“Generation X” Season 1

“Savage Kingdom” Seasons 1-4

“Street Genius” Seasons 1-2

“Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown” Season 1

“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl”

“National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 4

“Willow” Episode 6

December 30

“Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures”

“Generation Youtube”

