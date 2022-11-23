Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022

If you're looking for a new television series this month, it's all about the adaptation of Octavia Butler's "Kindred."

The Yule log is likely roaring on the fireplace of your TV screen — the holidays are upon us. Hulu is going all-in on their Christmas content with a few holiday features, including the debut of their original movie “It’s a Wonderful Binge.” But if you’re looking for a new television series to keep you busy till Christmas it’s all about the adaptation of Octavia Butler’s “Kindred,” the first television translation of any of Butler’s acclaimed literary works, coming to FX on Hulu this month.

Based on Butler’s 1979 novel, “Kindred” focuses on Dana James, a young Black aspiring writer living in Los Angeles with her husband Kevin Franklin. While in the process of moving, Dana abruptly finds herself tossed between the modern day and 1815 Maryland during the Antebellum period of the South. During her journeys to the past, she struggles to survive while trapped at a plantation owned by the wealthy Weylin family and ends up uncovering shocking secrets about her own family history.

All eight episodes of “Kindred” Season 1 will premiere December 13 on Hulu.

Below is everything else coming to Hulu this month.

December 1

“The Good Witch of Christmas”

“I’m Glad It’s Christmas”

“Banyana” Complete Season 1

“Big Brother” Seasons 3 and 7

“Bleach” Complete Seasons 1-26

“Floribama Shore” Complete Seasons 1-2

“Love Island US” Complete Seasons 1-3

“Project Runway” Complete Seasons 10-13

“The Real World” Complete Seasons 3 and 30

“Siesta Key” Complete Seasons 1-2

“A Chance for Christmas”

“Anger Management”

“Awakenings”

“Bachelor Party Vegas”

“Barney’s Version”

“Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead”

“Being Julia”

“Brothers”

“Christine”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“Dave Chappelle’s Block Party”

“Dawn of the Dead” (2004)

“Epic Movie”

“Ever After: A Cinderella Story”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“Final Destination 3”

“The Final Destination”

“Final Destination 5”

“Good Kids”

“Hancock”

“The Happening”

“I, Frankenstein”

“Liar, Liar”

“The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”

“Machine Gun Preacher”

“Marmaduke”

“Never Back Down”

“Only You”

“Pathfinder”

“Picture Perfect”

“Pulling Strings”

“The Rider”

“Rio”

“The Royal Tenenbaums”

“The Scout”

“Stomp the Yard: Homecoming”

“This Christmas”

“Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie”

“Wall Street”

“White Men Can’t Jump”

“Witless Protection”

December 2

“Darby and the Dead”

“American Carnage”

“Gone in the Night”

December 3

“Huda’s Salon”

December 5

“Back in the Groove” Series Premiere

“Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes”

December 7

“Connect” Complete Season 1

December 8

“The Night House”

“Proximity”

December 9

“It’s a Wonderful Binge”

“The Mighty Ones” Complete Season 4

“CMA Country Christmas” Premiere

“Fate of a Sport”

“My Favorite Girlfriend”

“White Elephant”

December 10

“Offseason”

December 11

“Retrograde”

“Rogue”

December 12

“Batman Begins”

“Blackfish”

“Dunkirk”

“Inception”

“Insomnia”

“The Dark Knight”

“The Dark Knight Rises”

December 13

“Kindred” Complete Season 1

December 14

“Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game” Complete Limited Series

December 15

“A Very Backstreet Holiday” Premiere

“The Hunt for the Versace Killer” Complete Season 1

“Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light”

“Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne”

“Braxton Family Values” Complete Seasons 1-3

“Bridezillas” Complete Seasons 10-11

“Class of 1975: Gene Simmons”

“The First 48” Complete Seasons 1-2

“The Food That Built the World” Complete Season 3

“Freddie Mercury”

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Complete Seasons 1-3

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Complete Seasons 1-3

“Guns ‘N Roses”

” I Survived a Serial Killer” Complete Season 1

“Love at First Sight” Complete Season 1

“Mama June: From Not to Hot” Complete Seasons 1-2

“Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48” Complete Season 1

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Complete Seasons 4-5, 7-8

“Married at First Sight” Complete Season 14

“Million Dollar Matchmaker” Complete Seasons 1-2

“O.J.: Guilty in Vegas”

“Secrets of Playboy” Complete Season 1

“Secrets of the Chippendale Murders” Complete Season 1

“Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” Complete Season 1

“The Private Voice of Hitler”

“Third Reich: The Fall”

“Waterfront House Hunting” Complete Season 1

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” Complete Season 1

“360”

“Life Partners”

December 16

“Collide”

“I Love My Dad”

December 18

“The Legend of Molly Johnson”

December 19

“The Torch”

“Three Minutes: A Lengthening”

“Paranoia”

December 20

“Fear the Walking Dead” Complete Season 7

December 21

“Big Bet” Series Premiere

“Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer” Season 1

December 23

“Mack & Rita”

“Sharp Stick”

December 24

“Tracking Santa”

“Inside Airport Lost & Found” Premiere

“The Hummingbird Project”

December 25

“The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” Livestream

“Mfkz”

December 26

“Letterkenny” Complete Season 11

“Last Looks”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

“Blade Runner 2049”

December 27

“The Devil is a Part-Timer!” Season 2

December 30

“Delia’s Gone”

“Into the Deep”

“The Last Journey of Paul W.R.”

December 31

“New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022” Livestream

“Enough Said”

“Runner Runner”

