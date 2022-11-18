Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022

If you're in the market for classic television, all 12 seasons of the long-running police drama "NYPD Blue" make their debut on the service.

It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.”

The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” This installment finds CIA officer Jack Ryan wrongly accused of treason and on the run from his own government as he races against the clock to stop a global catastrophe. The season hits December 21.

If you’re in the market for classic television, all 12 seasons of the long-running police drama “NYPD Blue” make their debut on the service. “NYPD Blue” ran from 1993-2005 and focused on the lives of a group of New York homicide detectives. The series broke ground for what could be discussed and shown on television and garnered 20 Primetime Emmy awards over its lifetime.

Below you’ll find everything coming to Prime Video and its sister site Freevee this December.

December 1

“A Good Day to Die Hard” (Freevee)

“Puss in Boots” (Freevee)

“The Angry Birds Movie” (Freevee)

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (Freevee)

“Breaking News” Season 2

“NYPD Blue” Seasons 1-12

“2 Days in New York”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“All Dogs Go to Heaven 2”

“Basic Instinct”

“Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction”

“Capote”

“Case 39”

“Cloverfield”

“Dead Again”

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”

“Eat Pray Love”

“Eight Men Out”

“Elizabethtown”

“Escape From L.A.”

“Head of State”

“Heist”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“I Wish”

“Igby Goes Down”

“Kingpin”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Letters to Juliet”

“Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”

“Muppets From Space”

“Never Back Down”

“Nine Lives”

“Ordinary People”

“Paper Moon”

“Paranormal Activity”

“Pet Sematary” (1989)

“Push”

“Saturday Night Fever”

“Superbad”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“The Cave”

“The Day After Tomorrow”

“The Doors”

“The Honeymooners”

“The Man in the Iron Mask” (1998)

“The Manchurian Candidate” (2004)

“The Muppets Take Manhattan”

“The Proposal”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“The Quiet Man”

“The Ring”

“The Smurfs”

“The Smurfs 2”

“The Vow”

“Thelma & Louise”

“Thief”

“To Catch a Thief”

“Tower Heist”

“True Grit” (1969)

“Walking Tall”

“Young Sherlock Holmes”

“Zoolander”

“Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition”

“Everwood” Seasons 1-4 (Freevee)

“In Plain Sight” Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

“Head of the Class” Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

“Person of Interest” Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

“A Christmas Movie Christmas” (Freevee)

“A Christmas Switch” (Freevee)

“A Cinderella Christmas” (Freevee)

“A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale” (Freevee)

“A Furry Little Christmas” (Freevee)

“A Puppy for Christmas” (Freevee)

“A Snow White Christmas” (Freevee)

“Admission” (Freevee)

“All is True” (Freevee)

“All the President’s Men” (Freevee)

“An En Vogue Christmas” (Freevee)

“Annie” (2014, Freevee)

“Balto” (Freevee)

“Catch Me If You Can” (Freevee)

“Christmas Belle” (Freevee)

“Christmas Comes Home” (Freevee)

“Christmas Mail” (Freevee)

“Confessions of a Shopaholic” (Freevee)

“Death Becomes Her” (Freevee)

“Destroyer” (Freevee)

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (Freevee)

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” (Freevee)

“Hairspray” (2007, Freevee)

“Hook” (Freevee)

“House Party” (Freevee)

“House Party 2” (Freevee)

“Kajillionaire” (Freevee)

“Kindergarten Cop” (Freevee)

“Kindergarten Cop 2” (Freevee)

“Layer Cake” (Freevee)

“Mission: Impossible II” (Freevee)

“Mission: Impossible III” (Freevee)

“Monster Trucks” (Freevee)

“Monsters vs. Aliens” (Freevee)

“Mother!” (Freevee)

“Only the Brave” (Freevee)

“Our Idiot Brother” (Freevee)

“She’s the Man” (Freevee)

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (Freevee)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014, Freevee)

“The Back-Up Plan” (Freevee)

“The Breakfast Club” (Freevee)

“The Christmas Calendar” (Freevee)

“The Da Vinci Code” (Freevee)

“The Flintstones” (Freevee)

“The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas” (Freevee)

“The Island” (Freevee)

“The Shallows” (Freevee)

“The Spruces and the Pines” (Freevee)

“The Watch” (Freevee)

“The Way Way Back” (Freevee)

“We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story” (Freevee)

December 2

“The Peripheral” Season Finale

“Riches”

“Three Pines”

“Your Christmas or Mine?”

“Hotel for the Holidays” (Freevee)

December 3

“A Unicorn for Christmas”

December 5

“Celeste and Jesse Forever”

“Killers Anonymous” (Freevee)

December 6

“A Lot Like Christmas”

December 8

“The Bad Guy”

“La La Land”

December 9

“Hawa”

“Something From Tiffany’s”

“The Three Wise Men vs. Santa”

“America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation” Season 1 (Freevee)

December 10

“The Shack”

December 13

“Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge”

“The Black Phone”

“Transformers: Age of Extinction”

December 15

“Mr. Mayor” (Freevee)

December 16

“LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico” Season 5

“Nanny”

“About Fate”

“Unexpectedly Expecting”

“The Night Before” (Freevee)

December 20

“When Hope Calls Christmas”

December 21

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” Season 3

December 29

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”

“Passengers” (Freevee)

December 30

“Wildcat”

“Chuck” Seasons 1-5

“Justice League Action” Season 1

“Teen Titans” Season 1-5

“The Mysteries of Laura” Seasons 1-2

“Trial & Error” Seasons 1-2

