Florence Pugh ‘Face-Planted in Mud’ After Being Attacked by Sheep on ‘The Wonder’ Set

"I flipped over the sheep and went straight down into cowpat," Pugh recalled of filming in Ireland.

Florence Pugh had plenty to worry about when it came to filming religious thriller “The Wonder.”

The “Don’t Worry Darling” star shot “The Wonder,” helmed by Sebastián Lelio, in Ireland last year, and the intense terrain and drastic weather changes made production especially grueling.

“You’d see all four seasons in one day,” the Oscar nominee said during “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” adding that the period piece was “completely opposite from Amy in ‘Little Women.’ I just had one outfit!”

But it was Pugh’s animal co-stars that proved to be the most challenging of all.

“Whenever you’d work with the animals on the mountains, they were also like, ‘Why are we on a mountain? It’s really windy and cold,'” Pugh said. “And there was one take we were walking with a horse, and the horse just turned around sideways and was like, ‘Nope. Not walking anymore.’ And I had a sheep run into me, and I face-planted in mud. Like, full-on mud.”

Pugh continued, “I had a very simple scene where I had to walk across, just walk across the road like that, just walk but with really intense facial expressions going on. And as I was walking past this sheep, the sheep wouldn’t move out of the way. So I like, gently patted the bum and that sheep went ‘Rrr!’ And then another sheep next to it went like, ‘Rrr!’ and then that sheep ran into me. I flipped over the sheep and went straight down into cowpat. It was like full-on mud. It was great.”

Even better: Over 50 locals watched Pugh tumble. Thankfully, the “Oppenheimer” actress had an unexpected outlet after a long day of filming.

“I would respond, ‘It’s a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” kind of night,'” Pugh recalled. “I’d be on this mountain with all of these things and we would basically be plotting when we were going to get home and watch ‘Real Housewives’ and then we’d get home and have our G&T with our little crackers and be like [shivering].”

She added of her graceful face-plant fall, “I was channeling ‘Beverly Hills’!”

There must be something in the water that makes Irish animals go awry: Colin Farrell detailed being attacked by a donkey during “The Banshees of Inisherin” production earlier this year.

