‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer: The Bodies Pile Up in Benoit Blanc’s New Whodunnit

The Daniel Craig sequel hits movie theaters over the Thanksgiving weekend before streaming on Netflix in December.

The knives — and detective Benoit Blanc — are ready to come out this Thanksgiving. The full-length trailer for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has been released by Netflix.

The film is a followup to Rian Johnson’s 2019 box office hit “Knives Out,” a whodunnit murder mystery throwback starring Daniel Craig as Blanc, a brilliant if eccentric private investigator with a sharp mind and heavy southern drawl. Johnson once again writes and directs “Glass Onion,” which brings Craig back but jettisons the original film’s ensemble and New England setting for an entirely new mystery. This time, the action is set in Greece, where tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his entourage of employees and friends to a private island, where in-group tensions quickly spiral into a murder for Blanc to solve. Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista play the main suspects, and the film is packed with cameos and supporting turns from Ethan Hawke, Jackie Hoffman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Natasha Lyonne, Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, and the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim.

The original “Knives Out” was a massive success critically and commercially, grossing $311.4 million on a $40 million budget, a rarity for a non-franchise film. As such, Netflix — which acquired the rights to two sequels of the film in a $469 million deal — is giving the sequel a slightly more robust theatrical release than their typical limited runs, albeit for only one week. Through November 23–29, the film will play a “sneak preview” in around 600 theaters across the United States, including locations at major U.S. theater chains AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. The film will also receive theatrical runs in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand prior to its Netflix streaming debut on December 23.

“Glass Onion” first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, and closed the BFI London Film Festival. Similar to the first movie, the sequel was met with critical acclaim, with reactions out of TIFF praising the ensemble cast and Johnson’s direction and screenplay. In her review, IndieWire executive editor Kate Berland wrote that the film is “zippily and zanily its own thrill ride, and Johnson can’t churn these babies out fast enough.”

Watch the full trailer below.

