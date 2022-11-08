Ryan Murphy Wants to ‘Re-Examine’ Success of ‘Glee’: ‘Should We Do a Reboot?’

"It’s sort of like an interesting legacy that I’m interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while," the Emmy winner said.

Is Ryan Murphy ready to return to “Glee”?

The Emmy winner and showrunner behind Netflix’s “The Watcher” and controversial serial killer anthology series “Monster” revealed that he is tempted to revisit the beloved musical series.

“I’m at the phase now with that show, you know, where it’s like, well, there’s been enough time. Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand,” Murphy said on the “And That’s What You Really Missed” podcast (via ScreenRant). “You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?”

Murphy continued, “Like, it’s sort of like an interesting legacy that I’m interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while. But I don’t know. I just love what it says and what it did. And there will never be in my life another ‘Glee,’ anything close to it, in terms of me feeling so close to it.”

The beloved Fox series ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015 and launched the careers of Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Heather Morris, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, and more. Late actors Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera also starred in the series. “Glee” was co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Ian Brennan and centered on a fictional high school choir team, with Matthew Morrison and Jane Lynch playing teachers.

“Glee” breakout Michele is currently on Broadway in “Funny Girl” in a meta casting turn living out her “Glee” character Rachel’s musical theater dreams. Her “Glee” co-stars previously called out Michele for perpetuating racist behavior and being a bully on set. Michele apologized in 2020 for her actions “perceived as insensitive or inappropriate” coming from her “privileged position” as a lead star on the series.

The multiple myths, controversies, and possible curses surrounding the “Glee” production are part of an upcoming Discovery+ docuseries. The yet-untitled three-part series hails from Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO docuseries “The Invisible Pilot” and Facebook Watch’s “9 Months with Courteney Cox.” The series is confirmed to feature key cast and crew members sharing their experiences on set.

