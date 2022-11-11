‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Pulls the Plug on Constance Billard’s Morals

Michelle Trachtenberg reprises her iconic baddie role a decade after the original "Gossip Girl."

You know you love Georgina Sparks.

Michelle Trachtenberg is back as iconic villain Georgina in Season 2 of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” revival series. The new GG, Kate (Tavi Gevinson), comes face to face with OG baddie Georgina after she sneaks into her apartment for a moment of reckoning. As Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good” plays in the background, it’s clear Season 2 will be a battle to the social death.

The role marks Trachtenberg’s return to acting after four years, following her voice-acting turn in TV series “Human Kind Of.” Her last on-camera role was in 2016 TV movie “Sister Cities.” Trachtenberg formerly played Georgina a decade ago, with her final “Gossip Girl” appearance in 2012. The character’s son, Milo, played by Azhy Robertson, appeared in the first season of the new “Gossip Girl” as the hacker Zoya (Whitney Peak) hires to take down her half-sister Julien (Jordan Alexander).

The official logline for Season 2 reads: It’s the second semester of junior year and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives or spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan’s elite. She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-around — namely what her audience wants, they shall get. It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen and, by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried and who was holding the shovel.

Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) is coming for Julien’s crown after the cliffhanger finale of the first season, but Julien isn’t going down without a fight, a trip to the Met Gala, and an affair with a married man.

Meanwhile, Max (Thomas Doherty), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), and Aki (Evan Mock) face throuple problems as social stigma puts a damper on their steamy triangle.

The rest of the members of Constance Billiard and St. Jude are back, with Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah returning.

“Gossip Girl” Season 2 premieres with two back-to-back episodes December 1 on HBO Max, followed by weekly installments through January 26.

Check out the trailer below.

