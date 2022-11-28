Gotham Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

See who wins big at the first major event of the film awards season.

When the 2022 Gotham Awards begin airing from New York City, this year’s award season will officially be underway. While the independent film awards don’t always align with the Academy Awards (films costing more than $35 million are ineligible, which inevitably shuts some major Oscar contenders out of the competition), they’re an essential showcase for small films hoping to remain on the minds of key Academy members.

Critical darlings like “TÁR” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” are facing off in the film categories, while hit TV shows like “Yellowjackets” and “Severance” are hoping to take home some trophies as well. The Gotham Awards recognized 23 feature films, 15 series, and 35 performances were recognized in a total of twelve award categories.

Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams are both receiving the Performer’s Tribute, while Sidney Poitier is set to receive the Icon Tribute. This year’s Ensemble Tribute went to the cast of Hulu’s “Fire Island,” and “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood is receiving the Filmmaker Tribute.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees. Winners will be bolded as the awards are given out.

Best Feature

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Dos Estaciones”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“TÁR”

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“The Territory”

“What We Leave Behind”

Best International Feature

“Athena”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“Happening”

“Saint Omer”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun”

Owen Kline for “Funny Pages”

Elegance Bratton for “The Inspection”

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi for “Murina”

Beth de Araújo for “Soft & Quiet”

Jane Schoenbrun for “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Best Screenplay

“After Yang,” Kogonada

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray

“Catherine Called Birdy,” Lena Dunham

“TÁR,” Todd Field

“Women Talking,” Sarah Polley

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in “TÁR”

Danielle Deadwyler in “Till”

Dale Dickey in “A Love Song”

Colin Farrell in “After Yang”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Thandiwe Newton in “God’s Country”

Aubrey Plaza in “Emily the Criminal”

Taylor Russell in “Bones and All”

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in “Women Talking”

Raúl Castillo in “The Inspection”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Bryan Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

Nina Hoss in “TÁR”

Noémie Merlant in “TÁR”

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mark Rylance in “Bones and All”

Gabrielle Union in “The Inspection”

Ben Whishaw in “Women Talking”

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Frankie Corio in “Aftersun”

Anna Diop in “Nanny”

Gracija Filipovic in “Murina”

Kalie Reis in “Catch the Fair One”

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“Pachinko”

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

“This Is Going to Hurt”

“Yellowjackets”

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Abbott Elementary”

“As We See It”

“Mo”

“Rap Sh!t”

“Somebody Somewhere”

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Last Movie Stars”

“Mind over Murder”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in “Sort Of”

Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear”

Janelle James in “Abbott Elementary”

Minha Kim in “Pachinko”

Matilda Lawler in “Station Eleven”

Britt Lower in “Severance”

Melanie Lynskey in “Yellowjackets”

Zahn McClarnon in “Dark Winds”

Sue Ann Pien in “As We See It”

Ben Whishaw in “This is Going to Hurt”

