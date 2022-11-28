Gotham Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the Annual Indie Film Awards

The awards will be streamed from New York City beginning at 7 p.m. E.T. Here's how you can watch.

With the fall festivals behind us and Oscar nominations just around the corner, award season is officially in full swing. But for many, the official kickoff to the season will always be the Gotham Awards. One of the biggest early showcases for the year’s top independent films, the Gotham Awards are set to take place tonight at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. While only films with a budget under $35 million are eligible, the event is a key battleground for smaller films hoping to separate themselves from the field in their quest for Oscar gold.

If you’re interested in following the action from home, the event will be streamed live on YouTube beginning with red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. E.T. and the awards ceremony beginning at 7pm E.T. You can watch the stream here or in the video below courtesy of Variety.

The competition will be fierce, with arthouse juggernauts such as “TÁR” and “Aftersun” facing off against indie blockbusters like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for top prizes. Notably, the acting categories are not separated by gender, so Oscar frontrunners like Cate Blanchett and Brendan Fraser will have to compete against one another in the Outstanding Lead Performance category. The Outstanding Supporting Performance category might be even more contested, as most of the ensemble cast of “Women Talking” is nominated alongside critical favorites like Bryan Tyree Henry for “Causeway” and Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Related Gina Prince-Bythewood to Be Honored at 2022 Gotham Awards with Filmmaker Tribute

Gotham Awards 2022 Nominations: 'TÁR,' 'Everything Everywhere,' and 'Aftersun' Vie for Best Feature -- Full List Related The 75 Best Comedies of the 21st Century, from 'Neighbors' and 'Frances Ha' to 'Jackass Forever' and 'Borat'

Oscars 2023: Best Documentary Feature Predictions

While the awards primarily focus on film, television isn’t completely shut out. Major series like “Severance” and “Yellowjackets” are facing off for Breakthrough Series – Long Format, while Emmy darling “Abbott Elementary” leads the field in the Short Format category.

In addition to the competitive categories, several major special awards will be given out at the event. Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams are both set to receive Performer Tribute honors. Screen legend Sidney Poitier will posthumously receive the Icon Tribute. And this year’s ensemble tribute will go to the cast of Hulu’s “Fire Island,” which includes Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Nick Adams, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Zane Phillips, Conrad Ricamora, Matt Rogers, and James Scully. Artists who work behind the camera are not being ignored either, as “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the Filmmaker Tribute.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.