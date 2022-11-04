Guillermo Del Toro Joins Instagram Amid Twitter Exodus

Del Toro announced he will "start learning how to use" Instagram with his first post — though he hasn't yet quit Twitter.

Fantasy horror master Guillermo Del Toro has officially made his Instagram debut.

Following the proposed changes at by new owner Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen a mass exodus. “Cabinet of Curiosities” creator Del Toro decided to join Instagram, though for now, he still maintains his Twitter presence.

“Hola- I am on INSTAGRAM now- will start learning how to use it…I am ‘gdtreal,'” Del Toro tweeted, citing his handle. “Be patient. 1 photo only, so far…Come join me, if you want…”

The first photo shared by Del Toro is captioned: “Bleak House 1.” The filmmaker is not verified as of print.

Tesla CEO Musk officially purchased Twitter in October 2022 for a $44 billion buyout. Trading of Twitter shares was halted on October 4 following the report that Musk was moving ahead with the purchase on the original agreed-upon terms. Per anonymous sources via Bloomberg News, Musk penned a letter to Twitter offering to confirm the deal at $54.20 per share price.

Twitter sued Musk earlier this year after the Tesla CEO backed out of the purchase offer in July. Musk exited the deal after Twitter allegedly could not prove that fake spam accounts and bots are less than five percent of active users.

Musk confirmed to CNN that “a number of major advertisers have stopped spending on Twitter” since the acquisition was completed. Among layoffs, proposed platform changes include a paid verification model for an $8 per month subscription.

Del Toro’s fellow horror icon Stephen King slammed the concept of a pay-to-play model, tweeting, “Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron…It ain’t the money, it’s the principle of the thing.”

King later wrote, “Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the job of whitewashing a fence as punishment. Tom cons his friends into doing the chore for him, and getting them to pay for the privilege. That’s what Musk wants to do with Twitter. No, no, no.”

At a TED Talk earlier this year, Musk said he hopes to make the proprietary algorithm “open source.” The Tesla executive later tweeted that “a social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10% on left and right are equally unhappy.”

Hola- I am on INSTAGRAM now- will start learning how to use it… I am "gdtreal" https://t.co/nnD06NevxE Be patient. 1 photo only, so far… Come join me, if you want… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 4, 2022

