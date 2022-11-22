Ice Cube Says He Lost $9 Million Role After Refusing to Get Vaccinated: ‘F*ck That Jab’

"Those motherf*ckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot," said Ice Cube, who was set to star in the comedy "Oh Hell No" with Jack Black.

Last year, it was reported that Ice Cube left “Oh Hell No,” a Sony comedy co-starring Jack Black and directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, due to disagreements about COVID vaccinations. On a Monday episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, the rapper and actor seemingly confirmed these reports when he discussed leaving a $9 million film role due to his refusal to get a COVID shot.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab,” Ice Cube said on the podcast, though he didn’t name the movie or anyone involved. “I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want get the jab. Fuck that jab. Fuck y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

Initially, Ice Cube’s comments seemed to imply that he intentionally left the film. However, later in the podcast, he clarified he was dropped from the role, which lines up with reports from October 2021: “Those motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me. The COVID shot, the jab, I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that shit at all. Nothing. Fuck them. I didn’t need that shit.”

Ice Cube appeared on the podcast with fellow rappers E-40 and Too Short. During the interview, hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo267 asked Ice Cube if he would consider acting in independent productions away from Hollywood. “I’m working on it. I’m hustling,” Ice Cube responded. “Got a lot of things up my sleeve.”

After Ice Cube was dropped from “Oh Hell No” weeks before it was scheduled to shoot in Hawaii, the project ended up being shelved indefinitely. Since then, the film has been renamed “Stepdude,” with “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” director Eric Appel replacing Sakurai and set to rewrite the script. Black is still attached to produce but is no longer set to star in the film, which will focus on two men of the same age who butt heads after one begins dating the other’s mother.

