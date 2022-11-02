IndieWire Consider This FYC Brunch Returns for Awards Season with ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Black Panther 2,’ ‘Bardo,’ and ‘Thirteen Lives’

Apply now to attend the event taking place in Hollywood on November 18.

IndieWire is pleased to announce the return of the Consider This FYC Brunch, which will be held Friday November 18 in Hollywood. The event will feature in-depth conversations with the creators of Oscar-contending films including Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives.” More films will be announced.

If you’re an Academy member, guild member, or industry professional, you can apply to attend here.

Panelists will be announced soon, with all discussions moderated by IndieWire editors.

In May, IndieWire held a Consider This FYC Brunch to celebrate the year’s top Emmy contenders, including “Yellowjackets,” “Pachinko,” “The Staircase,” and “Pam & Tommy.”

“Bardo,” “Glass Onion,” and “Thirteen Lives” are among the awards season’s contenders, with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soon premiering for audiences worldwide. “Glass Onion” and “Bardo” (both at Netflix) already had strong runs on the fall festival circuit. “Bardo” premiered in Venice, while “Glass Onion” opened at the Toronto International Film Festival. United Artists Releasing opened “Thirteen Lives” earlier this summer, while Walt Disney Pictures and Marvel Studios will open the sequel to “Black Panther” on November 11.

Academy members, guild members, and industry professionals may apply to attend the brunch. Capacity is limited and an application does not guarantee admission. Priority is given to Academy and guild members.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.