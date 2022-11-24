Jake Gyllenhaal Seems to Forget Dennis Quaid Played His Dad in ‘Day After Tomorrow’

"Whoa. You just blew my mind," Gyllenhaal told a reporter who pointed out that his "Strange World" co-star played his father in the 2004 movie.

Disney’s latest animated adventure “Strange World” brings together Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal as father and son. But canny viewers of Roland Emmerich’s 2004 disaster movie “The Day After Tomorrow” will recall that Quaid and Gyllenhaal played father and son before, even while not sharing much screen time — which is why you’d be forgiven for overlooking the casting.

Apparently, Gyllenhaal himself seems to have forgotten he once played the son of Dennis Quaid in that movie. A recent Yahoo Entertainment interview has gone viral for Gyllenhaal’s seeming bewilderment over Quaid ever having played his father at all. Watch the video below.

“You and Jake obviously played father and son in ‘The Day After Tomorrow,’” the reporter says to Quaid.

Then, Gyllenhaal cuts in: “We did? Oh…Oh, oh! Whoah! That’s the guy who played my dad.”

“It’s the first time we’ve been in the same room together,” Quaid said. “That’s me.”

Gyllenhaal also added, “Wow that’s cool. You know we’ve been doing a lot of interviews and you just blew my mind.”

Evidently, the two actors really didn’t spend that much time together on the climate disaster movie that released 18 years ago, as both characters existed in different locations. Jack Hall, played by Quaid, is a NOAA paleoclimatologist who sets out to rescue his son Sam (Gyllenhaal), who’s stranded in New York during a global disaster. As for “Strange World,” Gyllenhaal and Quaid recorded their voice parts separately.

Or, is Gyllenhaal just trolling fans? See for yourself in the video below.

