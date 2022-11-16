Jamie Lee Curtis Is ‘Committed’ to ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel with Lindsay Lohan: Disney Is ‘Interested’

"The right people are talking," Curtis said of a hoped-for sequel to the 2003 mother-daughter body swap comedy.

Jamie Lee Curtis is determined to star opposite Lindsay Lohan again.

The “Freaky Friday” alums are currently “talking” with Disney about a sequel to the beloved 2003 mother-daughter body swap comedy.

“I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36. [A sequel] lends itself so beautifully,” Curtis told Variety. “We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

Curtis added, “There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking. People are talking. The right people are talking…Let’s just try to get another one made. We’re a ways away.”

“Freaky Friday,” based on the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers, grossed more than $160 million worldwide on a $26 million budget and landed Curtis a Golden Globe nomination.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star previously revealed that she “wrote to Disney” in October 2022 to pitch her idea for a follow-up film. “Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places. So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” Curtis said on The View. “And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

Lohan confirmed that she was in touch with Curtis about the proposed “Freaky Friday” part two.

“We did speak about it, yeah,” Lohan told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” “Let’s just take the fact that I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes, and you just get excited and distracted immediately, so I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, ‘I’m on set, I have to focus.’ Then she said ‘Freaky Friday 2,’ and I got more excited.”

Lohan added, “We’d both be into it.”

Curtis applauded Lohan’s latest film, the critically acclaimed Netflix holiday rom-com “Falling for Christmas,” by captioning, “My little girl is all grown UP!” on Instagram.

