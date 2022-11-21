Jay Leno Released from Hospital After Gasoline Fire Incident, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Leno was admitted to Grossman Burn Center after suffering serious burns in his garage.

Ten days after being admitted for treatment after suffering serious burn injuries, Jay Leno was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement, according to NBC News. IndieWire has reached out to Leno’s representatives.

The 72-year-old comedian and former “Tonight Show” host was admitted to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on November 12 and quickly transferred to Grossman for treatment. According to Dr. Grossman’s statement, Leno was working underneath one of his vintage cars in his garage in Burbank when a gasoline fire broke out, causing him to suffer second-degree burns on his hands, face, and chest.

News that Leno was hospitalized was first reported by People after Leno canceled a November 14 set at The Financial Brand Forum, a finance industry event in Las Vegas. Organizers sent an email to attendees informing them that Leno canceled, saying, “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.” Later that day, TMZ reported the details of Leno’s accident.

After his accident, Leno released a statement saying he just needed “a week or two to get back on my feet.”

During his stay at the hospital, Leno underwent two grafting surgeries and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. Following his release, he will continue to receive follow-up care at Grossman’s outpatient clinic. According to Grossman’s statement, Leno will likely need to step back from his work for the time being while he continues his recovery.

“I do feel he will be back to work at some point soon and back to the things that he loves to do,” Grossman said.

Leno is a known car enthusiast, having hosted the CNBC motor vehicle informational series “Jay Leno’s Garage” since 2014. The show aired its Season 7 finale on October 26. The comedian also hosts the syndicated game show “You Bet Your Life,” which has wrapped filming on its second season. Leno also has a role in the upcoming British biopic “Midas Man,” about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein, as ’50s variety host Ed Sullivan.

