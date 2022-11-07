Jimmy Kimmel Is Back as Oscars Host

With the return of Kimmel, the Academy aims for a reboot to normal.

The Oscars are saved! Or at least, the monologue is. Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 95th Academy Awards, which air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in a statement to media on Monday.

Kimmel hosted the Oscars in both 2017 and 2018. The “anything” there could refer to either Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars or the Best Picture snafu Kimmel oversaw in 2017. In addition to Weiss and Kirshner, Molly McNearney will also executive produce.

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner’s fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers.”

“Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host ‘The Oscars’ is a dream come true. As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor, and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars,” Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added. “We love being the home of Hollywood’s biggest night and can’t wait to toast the success of this year’s cinema and storytelling.”

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel quipped. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

Kimmel recently signed a three-year contract extension to continue as host of his eponymous ABC late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In addition to their ABC broadcast, the Oscars air live in more than 200 territories worldwide. They’ll take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.