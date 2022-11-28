Joe Jonas Was ‘Destroyed’ by Losing ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Role to Andrew Garfield

"Obviously, he was the right one," the Jonas Brothers member said.

Peter Parker almost had a “Camp Rock” crossover.

Pop icon Joe Jonas revealed that he auditioned to play the titular Marvel superhero in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” before Andrew Garfield was ultimately cast in the role.

“I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one,” Jonas said during the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks, and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, ‘I got an in here.'”

“The Amazing Spider-Man” director Marc Webb previously helmed music videos for artists like Miley Cyrus, Fergie, and bands No Doubt, Maroon 5, and Green Day. Webb made his feature directorial debut with “500 Days of Summer.”

Jonas continued, “In the moment, you’re destroyed or you’re defeated. But you realize [the person who got the part] was brilliant. But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself. It should never be a shoo-in for anyone.”

The DNCE frontman currently stars in period piece “Devotion” opposite Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

“I obviously love acting and it’s something I’ve always wanted to get back into. And it was just like any other audition process,” Jonas recalled of landing the role. “Put myself on tape and called back on tape, met the director J.D. [Dillard], we spoke about the project and it went from there.”

The musician added, “When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, the one filming you and directing you through it, you got to bring your A-game. She’s my toughest critic. Yes, I’m going to be a little nervous [but she’s] super helpful and I feel like what a great acting coach to walk me through this. And I do have her to thank.”

And Jonas may have dodged being tangled up in Spider-Man’s web after all: Garfield admitted to British GQ that it was a “shit ton to take on” playing the superhero.

“I wanted to take it on. I was ready. I was so up for it. It didn’t feel heavy. But I think there were elements that felt very…I sensed danger for myself, in terms of fame and exposure,” Garfield said. “Even as I took [‘The Amazing Spider-Man’] on, I was like, ‘I want make sure I get to do “Angels in America” and “Death of a Salesman” in a few years’ time. I want be a theatre actor first, because that feels evergreen.'”

