‘John Wick Chapter 4’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Seeks Redemption

Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Bill Skarsgard also star in the Chad Stahelski-helmed action flick.

Keanu Reeves is back as an elite killer.

The eagerly awaited “John Wick Chapter 4” marks Reeves’ return to the beloved assassin of few words. While the plot remains under wraps, the film is expected to pick up after Wick was delivered to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) at the end of “John Wick Chapter 3,” after trying to topple the assassin hierarchy The High Table.

The film also stars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgard, Clancy Brown, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Rina Sawayama. “John Wick Chapter 4” is directed by Chad Stahelski from a script written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten.

Stahelski previously told The Hollywood Reporter that “Chapter 4” will find “new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer” through even more insane stunts — as if killing a man using just a library book wasn’t enough. The second-to-last “John Wick” film also marks the beginning of the end of Reeves burning the candle at both ends as Wick.

“John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” Stahelski said, comparing Wick to Odysseus. “Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

Reeves and co-star McShane are set to appear in spinoff film “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas as a graduate of the Director’s (Angelica Huston) ballet academy who is forced out of retirement after a gang murders her whole family. The titular unnamed killer dancer has to take down both the gang of murderers and the corrupt local European government that protects them.

The film is based on a character who briefly appeared in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” played by professional dancer Unity Phelan and simply credited as “Ballerina.”

A Starz prequel series titled “The Continental” is also in the works about the hotel for mercenaries, set in the 1970s.

“John Wick Chapter 4” premieres in theaters March 24, 2023. For all the details on the film, click here.

Check out the trailer below.

