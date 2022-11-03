Johnny Depp Confirmed for Runway Cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Depp will be appearing in a pre-recorded cameo for the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show, streaming on Prime Video November 9.

Rihanna is asking Johnny Depp to take a bow at her upcoming Savage X Fenty runway show.

TMZ first reported that Depp will be a featured surprise guest in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, streaming on Prime Video November 9. IndieWire has confirmed that Depp will be featured in the show’s “star” moments, similar to Cindy Crawford’s appearance in the 2021 showcase, via Depp’s representatives.

A source told TMZ that Depp has already filmed his “cool and chic” cameo and will mark the first man in Savage X Fenty history to be a featured “star” modeling the brand’s men’s collection.

Other stars slated to appear in the fashion show are models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, plus “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Winston Duke, “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin, Taraji P. Henson, and more. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show will feature musical performances from Anitta and Burna Boy.

Depp previously made his return to TV by virtually appearing as the MTV Moon Person at the 2022 VMAs. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s comeback post-Amber Heard defamation trial continued with him being cast as King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film “Jeanne du Barry.” Depp additionally returns to directing with the artist biopic “Modigliani” based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski (“The Pledge”). Al Pacino is co-producing with Depp.

“Modigliani” is inspired by the life of painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani and reimagines two days in Paris that marked a watershed moment for Modigliani’s career in 1916. Production will begin in Europe in Spring 2023, with casting still to be announced.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said in a press statement at the time. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

Rihanna is also ushering in a pivotal career turn, with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack contributions including the ballad “Lift Me Up” in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman. Rihanna is set to perform at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show on February 12. Rihanna’s last full-length release “Anti” came out in 2016. Since the release, Rihanna has focused on her Fenty empire and become a certified billionaire mogul.

