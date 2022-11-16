Jonah Hill to Direct Keanu Reeves in ‘Outcome’

Hill will return to directing for this latest feature after "Mid90s" and his autobiographical mental health documentary "Stutz."

Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves are officially collaborating for an upcoming feature.

Hill returns to the director’s chair with “Outcome,” based on a script he co-wrote with Ezra Woods. Hill’s Strong Baby production banner is producing. Deadline first reported the news.

While plot details are under wraps, IndieWire confirmed that actor Reeves is attached to star. The actor recently exited Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Hulu series “Devil in a White City” and will be leading “John Wick Chapter 4” and will reportedly appear in its spinoff film, “Ballerina” opposite Ana de Armas. Reeves also cowrote comic book adaptation “Berzerker,” which he is set to star in, plus a “Constantine” sequel.

Reeves is represented by WME, Sugar23, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Oscar nominee Hill made his feature directorial debut “Mid90s” in 2018. Hill helmed the autobiographical documentary “Stutz,” chronicling his mental health journey with therapist Dr. Phil Stutz. The “Wolf of Wall Street” alum previously announced that he would not be promoting “Stutz” or upcoming projects, including Netflix comedy “You People,” which he stars in and co-wrote with director Kenya Barris. Hill also directed a single episode of Adam McKay’s “Winning Time” HBO series.

“If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film,” Hill said in a statement upon the announcement of “Stutz.”

Hill continued, “I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”

The “This Is the End” star concluded, “The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.”

IndieWire critic David Ehrlich wrote in his “Stutz” review that the film is “a movie about the need to be vulnerable, no matter what it takes to get there.”

