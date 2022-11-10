Julia Fox Says Whirlwind Kanye West Romance Hurt Her Acting Career

"I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly," the "Uncut Gems" breakout star said.

Julia Fox is making “No Sudden Move” when it comes to her next acting role.

The “Uncut Gems” breakout actress revealed that her highly publicized six-week-long romance with Grammy winner Kanye West in early 2022 had a negative effect on her acting career.

“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” Fox said during Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast (via Page Six). “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

However, Fox noted that she is “so busy” with other projects, including a rumored book on the horizon.

“I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing,” Fox added. “I really don’t care.”

Fox is set to star in “The Puppet,” written and directed by Adam and Chris Levett. She will also appear in buzzy drama “The Trainer” alongside Gina Gershon, Bella Thorne, Paris Hilton, Taylour Paige, Stephen Dorff, Gus Van Sant, Steven Van Zandt, Finneas O’Connell, Lenny Kravitz, and Gavin Rossdale. Fox is also rumored to be playing Debi Mazar in the upcoming Madonna biopic opposite Julia Garner as the “Material Girl” singer.

As for Fox’s ex, West, the “Runaway” rapper has been effectively canceled following white supremacist and antisemitic statements. The Yeezy founder was dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, and agency CAA, while financiers at MRC shelved the documentary “Ye” despite the film being complete.

West issued a bid to buy right-wing social media platform Parler, saying, “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

West currently faces a rumored lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after West falsely said during a since-deleted “Drink Champs” episode that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose instead of police violence. The suit lists Floyd’s daughter, represented jointly by the two firms, seeking $250 million in damages.

West attempted to apologize for his recent comments during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now,’” West said. “And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments. And I want to word it in not like a political way, but in a presidential way, which means what I knew a president to be when I was growing up.”

