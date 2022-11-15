ELAC Gets Another Chance in ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ Season 2 Trailer

The East LA College Huskies pick up right where COVID cut them off in the trailer for Netflix's "Last Chance U: Basketball" Season 2.

East Los Angeles College was a team of destiny in 2020 — and then COVID changed all our fates.

Well, the ELAC Huskies and head hoops coach John Mosley are back — and so are Greg Whiteley’s cameras for Season 2 of Netflix sports-documentary series “Last Chance U: Basketball.” The sophomore season for the spinoff of Whiteley’s JUCO football docuseries “Last Chance U” will premiere December 13 on the streaming service. Netflix released a trailer on Tuesday; check it out below.

Beyond Mosley, you won’t see a whole lot of familiar faces in the sneak preview. That’s kind of the nature of prestige junior college sports — or at least, it is if all goes according to plan. But before the dreams of a major transfer can take place, the talented players, many of whom lost Division I scholarships for behavioral and/or academic reasons, will attempt to gel enough to win a championship. So long as a global pandemic doesn’t get in the way.

We won’t spoil the 2021-22 ELAC men’s basketball season (and thus, Season 2 of “Last Chance U: Basketball”), but it was another successful one for the Huskies; successful in that they both played and played well. The 2020-21 season was fully canceled due to Covid, and 2019-20 was cut short just ahead of the state tournament. “Last Chance U: Basketball” Season 1 viewers saw the March 2020 heartbreak unfolding in (production-delayed) real-time when that season of television was released in March 2021.

The second season of “Last Chance U: Basketball” will consist of eight hour-long episodes, Netflix said on Tuesday. Sharing the directorial duties are Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald. In addition to franchise creator Whiteley, who also branched out from the OG “Last Chance U” into “Cheer,” Joe LaBracio, Lucas Smith, and James D. Stern executive produce Season 2 of “Basketball.” Co-executive producers are Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, and Leibowitz.

“Last Chance U: Basketball” is a Netflix production in association with GQ Studios, Endgame Entertainment, One Potato Productions, and Boardwalk Pictures.

“Last Chance U: Basketball” Season 2 comes out December 13 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

