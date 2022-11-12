Lindsay Lohan Pitched a ‘Mean Girls’ Mid-Credits Scene for ‘Falling for Christmas’

"I was like, 'Oh, no, no, you can't touch "Mean Girls"!'" Lohan said of the 2004 high school comedy's legacy. "Sorry, you can't do that."

Lindsay Lohan’s “Falling for Christmas” almost fetched a “Mean Girls” callback.

While lead star and executive producer Lohan belts a few bars of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the Netflix Christmas romantic comedy (and simultaneously released a holiday single), the “Mean Girls” alum said that fully recreating the iconic talent show dance sequence would cross a line for its legacy.

“It was my brilliant idea to bring it up in a conversation with the directors and the producers. I was like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be fun if we did a blooper reel at the end and we all kind of did the Christmas scene from the talent show in “Mean Girls”?”” Lohan said during the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” talk show. “That was the first idea. Then I was like, ‘Let’s not actually do that,’ and then they said, ‘Oh, what about the song?'”

Lohan added that she “didn’t want to ruin” the legacy of “Mean Girls,” which also starred Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried as Lohan’s fellow Plastics.

“I shouldn’t have said it because it went straight to, ‘Oh, let’s recreate the “Mean Girls” talent show scene,'” Lohan added. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, you can’t touch “Mean Girls”! Sorry, you can’t do that.”

Lohan’s former “Mean Girls” co-star Jonathan Bennett, who carved out a Christmas niche of his own on the Hallmark Channel, told E! Online that he was “bursting at the seams” to watch “Falling for Christmas.”

“[Lindsay is] one of the best actresses of our generation, and to see her not only do what she does in comedy, but to do it at Christmas, it’s like my three favorite things: Christmas and comedy and Lindsay Lohan,” Bennett said. “I’m going to be rooting and I can’t wait to do a Christmas movie with her at Hallmark hopefully!”

Lohan recalled the pressure to perfect “Jingle Bell Rock” in “Falling for Christmas,” telling Entertainment Tonight she was “nervous because I haven’t recorded in a long time and felt the pressure of doing it in a way that people who had seen ‘Mean Girls’ would like it the same.”

“I mean, with ‘Mean Girls,’ we had the dance behind it and I had all the other girls with me,” Lohan said, where “Falling for Christmas” was “just my voice. So, it was nerve-racking.”

Lohan continued, “I haven’t been on set in such a long time that I was so excited to be there. Like, nothing could bother me. I was just in the happiest spirits and then put Christmas on top of that and especially working with Chord [Overstreet], we had a lot of fun. It was so incredible to see just how excited people were to have me in a movie again.”

