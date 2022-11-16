Luca Guadagnino: Armie Hammer’s Character Would ‘Of Course’ Be Part of ‘Call Me’ Sequel

"I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together," Guadagnino said of a potential sequel.

Luca Guadagnino is still hoping for a “Call Me By Your Name” sequel with the original cast of characters — and possibly the original cast as well.

Director Guadagnino has voiced his desire for a follow-up film about the affair between Oliver (Hammer) and Elio (Timothée Chalamet). “Call Me By Your Name” premiered at 2017 Sundance and went on to land four Oscar nominations, including a Best Adapted Screenplay win.

“I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies,” Guadagnino said in a Variety cover story. “Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together.”

Yet a possible sequel was shelved after a series of abuse allegations against Hammer went public in 2021.

“There is no hypothesis, so there is no movie,” Guadagnino said of a sequel. “It’s a wish and a desire, and I have not made up my mind about what would be the story.”

But any follow-up would “of course” include Hammer’s character, Oliver, Guadagnino said. (Oliver does feature in Aciman’s 2019 sequel novel, “Find Me,” though Guadagnino has never said his sequel would be a direct adaptation of that work.)

Guadagnino added that a possible storyline could focus on Elio’s family housekeeper Mafalda, played by Vanda Capriolo. “I would be very interested in seeing what is the life of Mafalda when she’s not around the family,” the “Challengers” director said.

Guadagnino previously shut down any claims of “Bones and All” being tied to Hammer’s controversies, including cannibalistic messages to women. “David Kajganich and Theresa Park, the writer and one of our producers, have been working on ‘Bones and All’ since the book was released [in 2015]. Many years ago, probably around the time when we were shooting ‘Call Me by Your Name,’” Guadagnino explained during a masterclass presentation at the Zurich Film Festival.

Guadagnino continued, “It was to be directed by my great colleague Antonio Campos, but he decided not to go for it. That’s when they gave me the script. Any correlation with this kind of innuendo and silliness is preposterous.”

Hammer said in 2018 that he would “feel really lucky” to return to the role of Oliver for a “Call Me By Your Name” part two. “It will happen because there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen,” Hammer said at the time. “More than anything I trust the artistic direction to Luca and [novelist] André Aciman and to those guys who did such a good job handling it the first time around. The only thing I want to see is I want to see it happen. I want to do it again.”

