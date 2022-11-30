Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’

"If I had a nickel since that began — I would probably own this studio, an island and a couple of private planes. I swear."

After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.”

The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for.

“To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel since that began — I would probably own this studio, an island and a couple of private planes. I swear.”

The “Wednesday” actor continued, “I was in Detroit one time, changing planes, and a 90-year-old lady comes up to me: ‘Oh, my god. I loved you in “Ghost.”‘ I felt so bad, and I explained, ‘No, no. That was someone else.’ And then she goes, ‘So what might I have seen you in?’ And I go, ‘Did you ever see “The Count of Monte Cristo”?’ And she says, ‘I love that movie. That was such a great movie!’ And I said, ‘Well, I was Jacopo.’ And then she goes, ‘No, you wasn’t in that!'”

He added, “From that moment on, I said, ‘I’m always going to be the guy in “Ghost.”‘”

Guzmán also was infamously confused in 2014 with drug kingpin El Chapo, whose full name is Joaquín Guzmán, in a New Jersey newspaper. A photo of the “Carlito’s Way” actor was printed with a news article on El Chapo. Guzmán tweeted at the time, “Lakewood Shopper you owe me a fuckin apology!!! Wtf.”

The “Boogie Nights” actor previously told Remezcla that while “a lot has changed” when it comes to representation in Hollywood, there still is room for growth.

“The question is always asked, ‘Do you think that Hollywood is giving Latinos a fair shake?’ And I don’t think that question today applies anymore,” Guzmán said. “We really do have the power as Latinos to improve the quality of stuff that’s out there, because we can create some of that quality. But I also feel, and this is really key to me, that we have to really improve the quality of our own products, of what we put out there when it comes to entertainment. And I believe we’re making progress in that direction.”

