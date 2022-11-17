Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’

"Unfortunately, we get cut off, but it's the nature of the world," Hemsworth said. "You can't get depressed about it."

Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.”

Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu.

HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August.

“You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that series and that journey was a big part of my life, but yeah it was disappointing.”

In fact, Hemsworth received the news on his 42nd birthday: “I was like, ‘Fuck! Dammit!'” he said.

Hemsworth continued, “I think the idea right from the start was to go full circle and come back to be about loops, to be about human beings and robots being stuck in that trajectory. Unfortunately, we get cut off, but it’s the nature of the world. You can’t get depressed about it. You move on and it opens up new doors.”

Related Who Will Die in 'The White Lotus' Season 2?

'Westworld' Canceled After 4 Seasons on HBO Related The Best Zombie Movies Ever Made

Martin Scorsese's Favorite Movies: 50 Films the Director Wants You to See

Sci-fi series “Westworld” was based on the 1973 novel by Michael Crichton and focused on a themed playground for the elite, filled with human-looking robots who were employed to fulfill any paid guests’ desires. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the series, with J.J. Abrams executive producing.

“Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step,” HBO said in their statement on the cancellation. “We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

The cancellation of “Westworld” comes on the heels of HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery shelving films “Batgirl” and “Scoob: Holiday Haunt” for tax purposes. HBO also canceled the series “The Time Traveler’s Wife” amid the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. CEO David Zaslav has announced the company is trying to cut $3.5 billion from its spending overall.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.