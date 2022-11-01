Lupita Nyong’o in Final Talks to Star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

"Pig" filmmaker Michael Sarnoski is directing the "A Quiet Place" prequel.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is in final negotiations to star in the prequel film to “A Quiet Place” at Paramount, “A Quiet Place: Day One,” an individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire.

“Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is directing the feature based on John Krasinski’s horror franchise (and the “Office” star’s own original idea). Plot details for “Day One” are being kept under wraps. “A Quiet Place: Day One” is slated for release on March 8, 2024.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce the film via their banner Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner. His partner Alyson Seeger serves as executive producer.

“Day One” is the third “A Quiet Place” film. The movies follow a family living in the wake of an alien invasion in which the Earth has been overrun by deadly creatures that can’t see but are hyper sensitive in responding to any sounds; the franchise stars Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as the young lead. That cast is not expected to reprise their roles for the prequel film, though a third movie in the main franchise is also in the works with Krasinski back as director. And while the films focused on the post-apocalypse, “Part II” did in fact flash back briefly to the first day of the alien invasion.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is just Sarnoski’s second film after directing 2021’s “Pig,” which was a career highlight for Nicolas Cage and has quickly become a cult favorite. Sarnoski took over the project after “Mud” and “Midnight Special” director Jeff Nichols exited.

The first “A Quiet Place” grossed $340 million worldwide on a $17 million budget in 2018; the follow-up was released during the pandemic in 2021 and made $297 million worldwide. So you can understand why the auspices involved would want to mine more.

Nyong’o last starred in the spy thriller “The 355” and will reprise her role as Nakia in the “Black Panther” sequel opening later this month. She is represented by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news of Nyong’o’s imminent casting in “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

