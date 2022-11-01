Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’

Fuller's feature directorial debut will see the creator work with Mikkelsen for the first time since "Hannibal" ended in 2015.

It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together.

Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company Sierra/Affinity set to present it to distributors at the eight-day industry event.

Kristen Figeroid, Sierra/Affinity’s managing director and executive vice president stated that “Mads brings such a unique quality to every character he brings to life and his role in ‘Dust Bunny’ will be no exception. We’re excited to bring a throwback to the family horror films of the 80s, a beloved genre for many, to this year’s market at AFM.”

Fuller and Mikkelsen previously worked together on three seasons of the NBC series “Hannibal.” Fuller created, executive produced and served as showrunner on the drama, based on the Hannibal Lecter novels by Thomas Harris, while Mikkelsen starred as the title character, a brilliant but ruthless cannibalistic serial killer. The show, which ran from 2013 to 2015, also starred Hugh Dancy as FBI profiler Will Graham, who starts seeing Hannibal as his psychiatrist, and the series focused on the cat-and-mouse games between the two as they develop a mutual obsession with each other.

“Hannibal” consistently pulled in low viewership but received critical acclaim, particularly for its visual style and Dancy and Mikkelsen’s performances. In the years since its cancellation, the show has developed a devoted cult following, with many fans still remaining hopeful about a potential revival season to tie up the events of the series — which ended with Hannibal and Will, embracing, falling off a cliff into the ocean. Although Fuller has repeatedly expressed interest in returning to the series — even sharing a petition demanding a Season 4 — no official word on a continuation has been announced.

Mikkelsen and Fuller have both kept busy in the years since “Hannibal” ended. Mikkelsen has starred in several financially successful films such as “Doctor Strange,” “Star Wars: Rogue One,” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” as well as critically acclaimed movies in his native Denmark like “Another Round” and “Riders of Justice.” Next year he will star alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie. Fuller developed and was showrunner for Season 1 of Starz series “American Gods,” co-created “Star Trek” series “Discovery” and “Short Treks,” and made his directorial debut helming two episodes of the Shudder docuseries “Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror,” which he also produced. On Monday, it was announced that Fuller will create a “Friday the 13th” prequel series for Peacock, with A24 producing.

Entertainment One and Thunder Road serve as the production companies behind “Dust Bunny.” Fuller will produce the film with Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Principal production on the film is set to start in January.

“We have been huge fans of Bryan’s for years,” Lee said in a statement. “‘Dust Bunny’ is incredibly inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace and we are thrilled to help bring his first feature to life.”

Mikkelsen is represented by UTA, Art Management and Viewpoint. Fuller is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.