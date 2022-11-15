‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer: Channing Tatum Takes His Final Bow in Franchise Ender

Salma Hayek Pinault stars as a wealthy socialite who whisks Mike (Tatum) away in the Steven Soderbergh-helmed film.

It may be Magic Mike’s last dance, but Channing Tatum is going out with more than bang.

The third “Magic Mike” film, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” debuted its trailer featuring Tatum teasing a titillating onstage performance as the titular erotic dancer. Per the official synopsis, “Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own.

With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he — and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape — be able to pull it off?

Steven Soderbergh returns to direct the film, using a script from Tatum’s producing partner Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. Hayek Pinault makes her franchise debut following Thandiwe Newton’s exit from the role earlier this year. Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, and Vicki Pepperdine also star.

Related Salma Hayek Pinault, Anne Hathaway to Star in Netflix Adaptation of 'Bullet Train' Author's 'Seesaw Monster'

Matthew Perry Recalls Salma Hayek's 'Nonsense' Acting Advice on 'Fools Rush In' Related 'The Last of Us' Sets Early 2023 Release at HBO: Here's Everything You Need to Know

'White Noise': All the Details on Noah Baumbach's Film Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig

Tatum previously teased the third film as a “fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

Director Soderbergh credited “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” as being inspired by “All That Jazz” and Tatum’s choreography on the “Magic Mike Live” tour. As Tatum himself said, “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one.”

Lead star Tatum, screenwriter Carolin, Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, and Peter Kiernan produce “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” with Julie M. Anderson serving as executive producer.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Since then, the franchise spurred a star-studded sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” and touring act “Magic Mike Live.” Tatum assured audiences that the live show’s famous “water dance” will be given a special ode in “Last Dance.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premieres in theaters February 10, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.