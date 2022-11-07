‘Mammals’ Trailer: James Corden and Sally Hawkins Struggle with Monogamy

Melia Kreiling and Colin Morgan also star in the Prime Video series written by Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth.

The magic of monogamy just might be an illusion in modern marriages.

The trailer for “Mammals,” the latest Amazon Prime Video series from Stephanie Liang (“Made for Love,” “Physical”), asks what it means to find “the one” and have a successful marriage.

James Corden stars as Jamie, a chef whose world implodes after he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) through sexts. Jamie enlists his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan) to help him find the truth about Amandine’s fidelity. Yet Jamie soon learns that Jeff’s marriage to his sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) is far from perfect, either. Jeff attempts to get through to Lue, but this only makes Lue descend deeper into a secret fantasy world. Meanwhile, after a tragic loss, Amandine delves into her passion for violin but finds solace from an unlikely source.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Samuel Anderson also star

The six-episode dark comedy series is written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth, and produced by Street Hassle, in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73.

“Mammals” marks Corden’s return to acting after starring in musicals “Cinderella,” “The Prom,” and “Cats.” The “Late Late Show with James Corden” host also produces “Mammals.” Corden announced he is exiting “The Late Late Show” in the summer of 2023 after eight years of hosting.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” Corden said. “I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Corden went on to say of his post-late night career, “There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do. I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it.”

Two-time Oscar nominee Hawkins is set to star opposite Timothée Chalamet in the “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” origin story movie “Wonka.” The “Shape of Water” alum is also lending her voice to the animated feature “Kensuke’s Kingdom” along with Cillian Murphy and Ken Watanabe, which is currently in production.

“Mammals” premieres November 11 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below.

