Margot Robbie Almost Quit Acting After ‘Wolf of Wall Street’: Instant Fame Was ‘Pretty Awful’

"I remember saying to my mom, 'I don’t think I want to do this,'" Robbie recalled.

Margot Robbie may have bared all onscreen for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but the true nakedness occurred after the film premiered.

Robbie recalled the overnight success she found following the debut of Martin Scorsese’s film co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Scene-stealing Robbie was age 22 at the time, and had come off of the Australian TV series “Neighbours” and the short-lived ABC ’60s drama “Pan Am.” The role of DiCaprio’s mistress-turned-wife in “The Wolf of Wall Street” skyrocketed Robbie’s career stateside, marking one of her first movie roles.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful,” Robbie told Vanity Fair about her post-“Wolf” fame. “I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realized the only way was forward.”

Robbie added that she now knows how to deal with paparazzi, but it’s the lack of international laws protecting stars that worries the LuckyChap Entertainment producer.

“I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to fuck me over in what ways,” Robbie said, before adding, “If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike — for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”

And Robbie combated the assumed blonde bombshell roles following her turn as the Duchess of Bay Ridge in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

“I think people love to put people in boxes,” Robbie said.

The “Babylon” star previously told Wonderland Magazine that she was “terrified” of playing real-life Naomi in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

“I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was ‘the hottest blonde ever.’ I’m clearly not the hottest blonde ever,” the “Barbie” actress said. “I was just terrified that people would see the movie and think ‘ugh! She’s not that great.'”

Robbie went on to land two Oscar nominations, the first for “I, Tonya” in 2017, followed by her turn in 2019’s “Bombshell.”

