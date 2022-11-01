Jeremy Renner Returns to the ‘Chaos’ in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ in Season 2 Teaser

The Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ series returns for Season 2 on January 15.

Taylor Sheridan is about to have four shows premiering in the span of three months. The insanely-prolific “Yellowstone” creator’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” starring Jeremy Renner, will return for Season 2 on January 15, the streamer revealed on Tuesday.

Co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, “Mayor of Kingstown” is a crime drama focusing on the McLusky family, who act as power brokers between law enforcement and the crime world in the titular Michigan town, which houses seven large prisons. Renner leads the series’ cast as Mike, the middle McLusky brother and a former inmate who is forced to take over the family business following the death of the eldest son Mitch (Kyle Chandler). As he attempts to bring peace and order to the corrupt town, Mike’s activities cause friction in his family, particularly with his mother Miriam (Dianne Wiest). Season 2 picks up immediately where the first left off, on the heels of a violent and explosive prison riot.

Aside from Renner and Wiest, Dillon stars in the series as Ian Ferguson, a Kingstown police detective. The cast also includes Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Sheridan, Dillon, and Renner executive produce “Mayor of Kingstown” with Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. The series is a production of MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is one of several shows that Sheridan has created on Paramount+. A prequel miniseries to “Yellowstone,” “1883,” premiered last year; a second, titled “1923,” will premiere December 18. In addition, the Sylvester Stallone-crime drama “Tulsa King” will premiere November 13, airing on the Paramount Network following “Yellowstone” Season 5 for two weeks before becoming a streaming exclusive. And Sheridan isn’t even close to done with pumping out new shows — the creator has four other projects in development at the streamer, including “Land Man,” “Lioness” with Nicole Kidman, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.”

The first episode of “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 2 will premiere on January 15 in the U.S. and Canada, and the next day in the United Kingdom and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ markets have not yet been announced. Paramount+ also released a teaser for the new season. Watch the “chaos” begin to unfold below.

