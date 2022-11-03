Warner Bros. Execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to Receive PGA Milestone Award

The new co-chair and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group will accept the award at the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced that the recipients of the 2023 Milestone Award will be Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, the co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. The pair will accept the award, which recognizes their historic contributions to the film industry, both as individual producers and as a collaborative executive team, at the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton.

Past Milestone Award winners include 2022 recipients George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, plus Hollywood legends like Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney, and Alfred Hitchcock, as well as current power players like Steven Spielberg, Bob Iger, James Cameron, Ted Sarandos, Donna Langley, and Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

“Michael and Pam are an incredible team, excelling as both trusted creative producers and successful studio heads,” Producers Guild of America Presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line said in a joint statement. “As individual producers, they’re responsible for some of the most celebrated and memorable films of the 21st century. Together, their instincts and talent for producing mid-budget studio titles has proven these films can still attract a theatrical audience. They are so deserving of this award and we can’t wait to honor them as they start their new roles with Warner Bros.”

Just this spring De Luca and Abdy left their jobs running MGM Studios together as motion picture chairman and motion picture president, respectively, to enter new roles at Warner Bros. Discovery that put them in charge of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, and Warner Animation Group. In response to the announcement they are receiving the 2023 Milestone Award from the PGA, the duo said in a joint statement, “We are so grateful and humbled by this incredible honor. We want to thank Stephanie, Donald, and every member of our precious family of Producers at the PGA, an organization we hold in the highest esteem for its tireless work in maintaining the very integrity of what it means to be a producer.”

Both De Luca and Abdy have had prolific careers as producers, with the former being nominated for the Best Picture Oscar three times (for “The Social Network,” “Moneyball,” and “Captain Phillips”), and the latter working on films like “The Revenant,” “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and “The Big Short,” to name a few. In their statement, the duo added, “We also are especially thankful to all the filmmakers and storytellers over the years who’ve allowed us to be part of their artistic journey. We wouldn’t be here without each and every one of them.”

