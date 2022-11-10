Morimoto Just Rolled Up with a Sushi-Making Show at Roku

The Roku Channel also greenlit a cupcake-baking series starring NFL players Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo.

Roku is about to make your mouth water. The device-maker is creating two new unscripted culinary shows, “Morimoto’s Sushi Master” and “The Cupcake Guys,” for the Roku Channel. In addition, the streamer’s upcoming Spanish-language cooking show “¡Que Delicioso!” has set a premiere date for November 25.

“Morimoto’s Sushi Master” stars Masaharu Morimoto, a Japanese chef and restaurateur best known for his appearances on the original Japanese cooking competition show “Iron Chef” and its American adaptation on the Food Network. Morimoto will serve as the head judge for the new six-episode series, which sees eight chefs competing in various challenges to master the art of sushi making. Actress Lyrica Okano from Hulu’s “Runaways” hosts the series, which features Santa Fe’s Coyote Café head chef Dakota Weiss and New York Times food columnist Kenji Lopez-Alt as additional judges.

“The Cupcake Guys” stars Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo, former teammates on the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and their business partner Bryan Hynson as they operate a Gigi’s Cupcake franchise in their hometown of Austin, Texas. The six-episode docuseries will focus on their daily lives running the franchise, which they have owned since 2018.

“¡Que Delicioso!” stars chefs Marcela Valladolid and Chris Valdes, who both host and judge on the seven-episode series that tasks contestants with creating Latin dishes. The show is the Roku Channel’s first-ever Spanish-language series.

“The addition of ‘Morimoto’s Sushi Master,’ ‘The Cupcake Guys,’ and ‘¡Que Delicioso!’ to the Roku Originals lineup encapsulates our commitment to premium, original series that are representative and reflective of our diverse streaming audience,” Roku’s head of Alternative Originals Brian Tannenbaum said in a statement on Thursday. “Each of these series offers a fresh take on formats that we know will instantly connect with our audience, and we look forward to sharing these projects on The Roku Channel.”

“Morimoto’s Sushi Master” is produced by Ample Entertainment; Morimoto executive produces with Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Kathryn Vaughn, and Liz Cook. “The Cupcake Guys” is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Fred Anthony Smith for SMAC Productions; Mike Ferry and Cathy Boxall executive produce for The Story Lab. “¡Que Delicioso!” is produced by “Drag Race” production company World of Wonder and Robert Rodriguez’s production banner El Rey, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Richard Borjas, John Fogelman, and Cristina Patwa executive producing.

