Jenna Ortega Confirms Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott Will Still Be Referenced in ‘Scream 6’

Apparently, Sidney Prescott is going the way of Samantha Jones for “Scream 6”: heard but not seen.

Following Neve Campbell’s departure from the “Scream” franchise over salary disputes, “Scream 6” star Jenna Ortega told Entertainment Tonight that Campbell’s iconic final girl character will still be referenced in the upcoming film.

“It’s very clear, there’s references to Sidney, of course,” Ortega said. “You know, it’s nice because there’s still a protectiveness in the script and that’s something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her and we want the best for her. She’s missed and thought of.”

Ortega continued, “I feel like I can’t really speak too much on that just because it’s not necessarily my character. But I will say there’s so much going on in this next one, that it’s so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you’re going to be distracted almost.”

Ortega reprises her “Scream” role alongside Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding for the sixth film, in theaters March 31, 2023. Franchise staple Courteney Cox is back, as well as “Scream 4” alum Hayden Panettiere. Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, and Josh Segarra join the franchise, with “Scream 6” marking the first time killer Ghostface leaves the fictional suburb of Woodsboro. “Scream 6” is set in New York City.

After playing Sidney for over 25 years, Campbell revealed in 2021 that she believed her salary offer for the sixth film to be sexist. Campbell has appeared in all five “Scream” films since the original movie, directed by Wes Craven, was released in 1996. All in all, the franchise has grossed more than $744 million at the box office.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” Campbell told People. “As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued. I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man.”

