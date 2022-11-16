Noah Centineo Is ‘The Recruit’ in Trailer for Netflix CIA Series

The action-comedy series premieres on Netflix December 16.

Fresh off “Black Adam,” Noah Centineo is back on Netflix, albeit in very different form. The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” stars in the first trailer for “The Recruit,” a spy series heading to the streamer next month.

The series was created by Alexi Hawley, best known as the creator of the ABC cop procedural “The Rookie” and its spinoff “The Rookie: Feds,” as well as his work as a writer for the crime procedural “Castle.” Like “The Rookie,” the similarly named “Recruit” focuses on a very new member in a prestigious organization: in this case, the CIA.

Centineo stars as Owen Hendricks, a young lawyer who lands a job at the agency and, after only two days on the job, gets paired to work with an asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). Meladze, a former agent for the CIA with a checkered past, is threatening to expose the agency for its transgressions unless she’s exonerated of a crime. Overeager to prove himself, Owen throws himself into the assignment, only for it to quickly spiral out of control as he’s forced to travel the world while being targeted by several international political groups and players. The trailer teases a mix of action and comedy, with Owen’s sincere and hapless personality contrasting with the dangerous situations he finds himself in. Among other mishaps, he gets kidnapped and interrogated, throws up in a car, and orders a White Claw during a fancy drink reception.

“This need to jump into the deep end, to prove yourself over and over again, I think it’s unhealthy,” a character tells Owen in the trailer. “I think it’s ambitious,” Centineo replies.

In addition to Centineo, the cast of “The Recruit” also includes Aarti Mann, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Kristian Bruun, Laura Haddock, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, and Kaylah Zande as Owen’s CIA coworkers as enemies. Centineo and Hawley executive produce the show with Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol, and Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and David Bartis for Hypnotic, and eOne produces the series for Netflix.

“The Recruit” premieres on Netflix December 16. Watch the full trailer for the series below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.