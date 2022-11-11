Octavia Spencer Accidentally Tried to Use a $100 Bill Featuring Ryan Reynolds’ Face

"Ben Franklin looks really, really weird," Spencer said before realizing it was prop money from movie musical "Spirited."

Could Ryan Reynolds be mistaken for Benjamin Franklin?

Reynolds’ “Spirited” co-star Octavia Spencer certainly got both men confused when it came to the validity of a $100 bill. During “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Oscar winner Spencer revealed that she accidentally tried to purchase something on Halloween with fake prop money from movie musical “Spirited” that featured Reynolds’ face on it.

“I never have cash with me. And I was all excited,” Spencer said. “I’m also that customer who’s like ready, I don’t want to be fumbling for my cash or my credit card, when I’m at the register. So I like to find it. I’m like, do I have cash, do I have $5? And I found a $100 bill in my wallet. And I was so proud, because I felt like I had found a treasure.”

She continued, “And, so, I’m glad I’m one of those people who likes to be prepared, because I’m looking at the $100 bill and I’m like, ‘Ben Franklin looks really, really weird.’ I realized it was a prop from ‘Spirited.’ And I almost paid with it! It’s a prop from the set, and I saw it on the floor and thought, ‘Wow, that’s great, it looks real.’ And I thought, because I never have money in my wallet, that I would remember.”

Turns out, the faux $100 was in Spencer’s wallet for over a year since “Spirited” wrapped. The film debuts on Apple TV+ November 18.

Reynolds previously addressed the physical toll of undergoing a seven-week “theater camp” to be singing and dancing in the musical twist on “A Christmas Carol,” starring Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

IndieWire critic Jude Dry wrote in the review of the film that “Spirited” is a “good old-fashion bromance” between Ferrell and Reynolds’ respective characters. “Bolstered by a stellar ensemble, both Ferrell and Reynolds make surprisingly charming showmen, impressing with confident crooning — and even some light choreography,” Dry wrote in the B+ review. “It’s refreshing to see two stars who could have easily phoned it in for the rest of their careers push themselves to try new things.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.