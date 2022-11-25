‘Squid Game’ Star Oh Yeong-su Indicted on Sexual Misconduct Charges in South Korea

The 78-year-old actor denied the accusations, which relate to an alleged inappropriate touching incident from 2017. Local authorities investigated and closed the matter in April 2022 before reopening the case in November.

“Squid Game” star Oh Yeong-su has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges in South Korea. The claims are related to an alleged inappropriate touching incident from 2017, involving Oh and an anonymous woman.

The case was investigated by local Korean authorities beginning in December 2021, before the matter was considered closed in April 2022. It was reportedly re-opened by prosecutors earlier this week at the accuser’s request, per Variety.

Oh has denied the allegations and provided additional context for the event in question via a translated statement given to Korean broadcaster JTBC. [Editor’s note: It is unclear which organization is responsible for the English translation of Oh’s statement.]

“I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake,” Oh said (h/t Deadline). “I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it, but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

The French news agency AFP (Agence France-Presse) broke the news of Oh’s indictment. AFP quoted an unnamed Korean court official, who warned against misinformation surrounding the case and cautioned: “Everything reported by local media is not factually correct.” The Korean ministry of culture has reportedly pulled government messaging which featured Oh from broadcast, also per AFP.

Netflix audiences will recognize Oh for his performance as Oh Il-nam or “Player 001”: the oldest player in the so-called game from the dystopian TV series. The “Squid Game” star took home the TV Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in January. Oh also earned a nod at the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, before losing out to “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen, in September.

In the wake of Netflix’s “Squid Game” sensation, the streaming platform ordered a second season of the very colorful, hyper-violent drama; the details of which remain under wraps. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously told Variety he anticipates bringing back the show by the end of 2023 or 2024. If you’ve seen the series (spoilers ahead), then you’ll remember Oh Il-nam seemed to succumb to a brain tumor at the end of “Squid Game” Season 1. Whether the sexual misconduct allegations will impact plans for Season 2 is unclear.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.