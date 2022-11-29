Oscars Will Air All Categories Live During 2023 Telecast, Reversing 2022 Decision

The 95th annual Academy Awards will air all 23 categories as part of the live telecast on March 12.

The 2023 Academy Awards will officially be airing in full form.

New Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer confirmed that all 23 categories will be presented live, reversing the 2022 decision to cut eight Oscar categories from the live broadcast. This year, original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound were axed from the main telecast, drawing backlash from guilds and industry leaders like Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro.

“I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast. We are thrilled to be in a position to execute that,” Kramer told Variety. “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

An Academy representative independently confirmed the news to IndieWire.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th annual Academy Awards, marking his third time emceeing the event and the first Oscars with a host since 2018.

“I love having someone hosting the show who knows live television. I think that’s so critical,” Kramer said. “All I will say right now is that our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us. I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that.”

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Former Academy president David Rubin issued a statement in February 2022 announcing the prerecorded categories.

Per Rubin’s email, the rationale was “to increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant,” emphasizing that “all the nominees in ALL awards categories will be identified on-air and ALL winners’ acceptance speeches will be featured on the live broadcast. Every awarded filmmaker and artist in every category will still have the celebratory ‘Oscar moment’ they deserve on the stage of the Dolby, facing an enrapt audience.”

However, the 2022 Academy Awards marked the awards ceremony’s second-lowest viewership ratings behind 2021’s all-time low.

