New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney

"Supergirl" scribe Aadrita Mukerji is in early development with Disney on continuing the film series that began in 2001.

The Princess of Genovia is back!

An individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire that a third “Princess Diaries” film is currently in early development. The script is being penned by Aadrita Mukerji (“Supergirl”), as The Hollywood Reporter first noted. The third film will serve as a continuation of the original film series as a sequel to the 2001 and 2004 movies starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

No casting announcements have been made. Sources would not confirm whether Anne Hathaway will reprise her role, yet the “Princess Diaries” breakout star previously voiced her support for a proposed third film.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Hathaway played San Francisco high schooler Mia Thermopolis, who learns she is next in line for the throne of fictional country Genovia. Andrews played her grandmother, who is tasked with getting Mia fit to rule. Sandra Oh, Mandy Moore, and Heather Matarazzo also starred. The beloved 2001 film was based on Meg Cabot’s novel series.

Hathaway reprised the role for 2004 sequel “Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” opposite Chris Pine, whom she weds. Late director Garry Marshall helmed both films. The rumored plot for a third installment has long been that Mia (Hathaway) now has to teach her own teen daughter how to behave like a princess.

Original “Princess Diaries” veteran Debra Martin Chase is set to produce the third film. “The Other Woman” screenwriter Melissa Stack is executive producing, per THR.

Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 (via E! Online) that “we all really want [a third movie] to happen.” Hathaway added at the time, “We don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready. But we’re working on it.”

“Sound of Music” icon Andrews said earlier this year that it may be “too late” to revisit the franchise without director Marshall. “There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass,” Andrews told The Hollywood Reporter. “And Garry then did leave us [in 2016]. For especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

