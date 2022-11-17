Quentin Tarantino to Direct Limited Series, Marking Major TV Debut

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has put off his 10th and allegedly final film to focus on an eight-episode limited series, rumored to be for a streamer.

Quentin Tarantino may be eyeing his final film, but also his first TV show.

The Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” auteur is confirmed to be helming an upcoming eight-episode limited series. Tarantino broke the news during his “Cinema Speculation” book tour in New York City while in discussion with Elvis Mitchell, whose documentary “Am I Black Enough For You?” premiered on Netflix earlier this year. Tarantino’s series will premiere in early 2023.

IndieWire has reached out to Tarantino or comment.

Tarantino recently partnered with Netflix to release 2015 film “The Hateful Eight” in episodes. As for his forays into television, Tarantino previously was credited for “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” episodes based on his film with Robert Rodriguez. He also wrote and directed two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005, and helmed one episode of “E.R.” in 1995, as well as playing a character on a two-parter of “Alias.”

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” writer-director revealed that his long-rumored 10th and final film exists more in a grey area, with Tarantino posing the question: What is cinema if not in a movie theater? Tarantino voiced that a 30-day theatrical window before debuting on a streamer would “diminish [his] returns” on a feature film, hence the move to TV. However, Tarantino also implied that a streaming film would not really count as a final feature.

Tarantino announced in 2020 that he was looking to retire as a director and cap off film career at the number 10. The “Reservoir Dogs” writer-director teased a “mic drop” movie, with ideas ranging from “Kill Bill 3” to a Spaghetti Western and even a horror film.

Yet now Tarantino noted that his final movie will be wholly original, sharing that he once contemplated adapting Elmore Leonard’s “Stick” noir novel into a film but that will not be his “magnum opus.” Also, a completely new work for Tarantino’s tenth movie seemingly rules out the teased “Kill Bill 3.”

Tarantino has a two-book deal with HarperCollins, with the first, a Pauline Kael-inspired book of essays titled “Cinema Speculation,” now available. The “True Romance” screenwriter additionally wrote a play.

“I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband,” Tarantino said in 2020. “I wouldn’t be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.