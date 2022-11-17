Quentin Tarantino Says Final Film Will Be an ‘Original’ Script

Tarantino was tempted to adapt Elmore Leonard's noir novel "Stick" after helming "Jackie Brown," but revealed his 10th film will be an original screenplay.

Quentin Tarantino’s final film will be a wholly original work, says the auteur.

During Tarantino’s “Cinema Speculation” book tour in New York City, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” writer/director revealed during a discussion with Elvis Mitchell that he was tempted to adapt Elmore Leonard’s “Stick” for the big screen. Tarantino previously adapted Leonard’s “Rum Punch” and reimagined it as “Jackie Brown.”

“Stick” also inspired the Cliff Booth character in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” played by Oscar winner Brad Pitt.

Instead Tarantino’s “magnum opus” will be an entirely original work, which seems to rule out a third “Kill Bill” movie that has been long-rumored.

Tarantino announced in 2020 that he was looking to retire as a director and cap off his film career at the number 10. The “Reservoir Dogs” filmmaker teased a “mic drop” movie, with ideas ranging from “Kill Bill 3” to a Spaghetti Western, horror film, or comedy.

Now, Tarantino admitted the question of what his 10th and final film will be bothers him, especially with streaming existing as a grey zone for filmmakers. Tarantino wondered what cinema is if not in a movie theater? He continued that a 30-day theatrical window before debuting on a streamer would “diminish [his] returns” on a feature film, and implied that a streaming film would not really count as a final feature.

During a recent SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern, Tarantino called “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his “best movie” to date.

“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” the “Pulp Fiction” Oscar winner said. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ Then I would change it to, ‘Well, it kind of depends on when you ask me. If you ask me one year, or one moment, I could say, oh, ‘Kill Bill.’ Another one I could say something else.’ [But] I really do think ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my best movie.”

Tarantino previously admitted that flop “Grindhouse” was probably “a case of being a little too cool for school.”

“I think me and Robert [Rodriguez] just felt that people had a little more of a concept of the history of double features and exploitation movies. No, they didn’t. At all,” Tarantino told Empire magazine in 2020. “They had no idea what the fuck they were watching. It meant nothing to them, alright, what we were doing. So that was a case of being a little too cool for school.”

Up next, Tarantino announced he is helming an eight-episode limited series.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.