‘Rust’ DP Halyna Hutchins’ Death Will Be Subject of Upcoming Documentary

Emmy-nominated director Rachel Mason ("Circus of Books") will helm the feature with the support of Hutchins' widower.

Late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins will be the center of an upcoming documentary from Story Syndicate.

Hutchins died on the set of the Western film “Rust” in October 2021. Her widower, Matt Hutchins, supports the new documentary, helmed by Emmy-nominated director Rachel Mason (“Circus of Books”). Julee Metz is producing for Story Syndicate.

The yet-untitled documentary will feature Hutchins’ never-before-seen personal archives to capture her childhood on a remote Soviet naval base to her adolescence in Kyiv, Ukraine. The celebration of and tribute to Hutchins’ craft will also examine circumstances on the set of “Rust,” the Alec Baldwin-led indie film on which Hutchins was fatally injured, and the emotional journey of those involved in the completion of the film.

Hutchins’ credits prior to “Rust” included “The Mad Hatter,” “Darlin’,” and “Blindfire.”

“Halyna was on the cusp of making a lasting mark on cinema,” director Mason said, via Deadline. “As a filmmaker, I wanted to make movies with her. Never could I have imagined that I would be making a film about her. The world lost a great artist, but I lost a friend.”

Mason continued, “The fact that her brilliance as an artist was instantly overshadowed by the circumstances around her death, pains me deeply. This film allows us the opportunity to share her humanity and talent with the world, and to experience the journey of her collaborators working to complete her final creative work. Halyna was destined for greatness, and she still is.”

Story Syndicate producer Metz added, “Halyna and I worked in the same industry and shared a passion for storytelling, but what bonded us as friends was motherhood. Our families became incredibly close over the years and when the unimaginable happened, I knew I needed to pay tribute to Halyna by telling her incredible story in the fullest way possible. Rachel and I are thrilled to be able to partner with Story Syndicate to make this vision come to life, and we’re honored that Matt Hutchins has entrusted us with her story.”

Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Kate Barry will executive produce the Halyna Hutchins documentary for Story Syndicate, with UTA Independent Film Group handling worldwide sales. Story Syndicate previously produced Netflix docuseries “Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga,” National Geographic feature “Becoming Cousteau,” and “Britney vs. Spears.”

“Rust” production will resume in January 2023, with Matt Hutchins on board as an executive producer after reaching a settlement over Hutchins’ wrongful death lawsuit. Lead star and producer Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit against the “Rust” armorer and crew members for negligence in November 2022.

