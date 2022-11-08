Ryan Reynolds Recalls ‘Truly Horrible’ Appearance on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: ‘I Was in Actual Hell’

"It was traumatic," Reynolds said of his 2018 appearance on the reality competition show.

Ryan Reynolds is returning to a “traumatic” experience showing off his singing chops.

While Reynolds and co-star Will Ferrell underwent a seven-week-long “theater camp” experience to lead film “Spirited,” a modern musical twist on “A Christmas Carol,” Reynolds recalled a not-as-successful turn singing in a Korean reality competition series.

“I’ve been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can go on?'” Reynolds said on “Today” of a 2018 stint on “King of Masked Singer,” the Korean version of “The Masked Singer.” “This was before ‘The Masked Singer’ was in the U.S. So they said, ‘They have this show called “The Masked Singer,” which is huge in South Korea.’ I said, ‘We’re doing this show. We have to do that show.'”

Reynolds sang “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie” while disguised as a unicorn on stage to promote “Deadpool 2.”

“When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible!” Reynolds recalled thinking at the time. “‘I don’t know this song, I don’t know how to do this.’ It was traumatic. What’s crazy is I was in actual hell.”

He added, “At the time, no westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”

Reynolds is now reprising both his singing career and the role of Marvel superhero Deadpool. Reynolds confirmed that fellow musical man and Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine in the upcoming third “Deadpool” film, with the events of the movie “totally separate” from Jackman’s then-final stand as the “X-Men” character in “Logan.”

“‘Logan’ takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing,” Reynolds said in a “Deadpool 3” promotional video. “Logan died in ‘Logan.’ Not touching that.”

“Deadpool 3” marks the wisecracking antihero’s first appearance in the MCU after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. The film is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have both assured fans that Deadpool being under the Disney umbrella hasn’t affected the franchise’s famously adult humor.

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) and @octaviaspencer are here! They talk all about their new highly anticipated holiday movie “Spirited,” working together, clicking on set and how they kept a straight face while filming. pic.twitter.com/JG4hTM3kel — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 7, 2022

