Ryan Reynolds Says He Was ‘Whittled Down to Next to Nothing’ by ‘Spirited’ Dance Routines

"We would wear those Fitbits, and you'd see you get like 28,000 steps in a day," Reynolds said. "It was crazy."

Ryan Reynolds experienced the exercise regimen of a lifetime: singing and dancing in a Christmas musical movie.

The “Spirited” star revealed he became “terribly sore” during production for the modern twist on “A Christmas Carol” opposite Will Ferrell.

“I felt like I was whittled down to next to nothing halfway through the movie,” Reynolds told People magazine of his weight loss. “I mean, we would wear those Fitbits and you’d see you get like 28,000 steps in a day. It was crazy.”

“Spirited” centers on an updated Scrooge (Reynolds) who flips the script on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) by forcing him to look at his own past, present, and future. The film premieres November 11 in theaters and November 18 on Apple TV+.

Reynolds’ “Deadpool 3” co-star, Tony winner Hugh Jackman, gave him advice for filming “Spirited” after a seven-week-long “theater camp” prep.

“He said to make sure that you are enjoying it because if you enjoy it, we’ll enjoy it,” Reynolds said. “And I thought that that was actually quite sage. It was very wise.”

Plus, Reynolds had to tap back into his vocal chops after a “hell”-ish experience on “King of Masked Singer,” the Korean reality show inspiration for the stateside singing competition series “The Masked Singer.” Reynolds appeared on the show while promoting the “Deadpool” sequel.

“When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible!” Reynolds recently shared. “‘I don’t know this song, I don’t know how to do this.’ It was traumatic. What’s crazy is I was in actual hell.”

Reynolds added of his 2018 appearance, “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can go on?’ This was before ‘The Masked Singer’ was in the U.S. So they said, ‘They have this show called “The Masked Singer,” which is huge in South Korea.’ I said, ‘We’re doing this show. We have to do that show’…At the time, no westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”

