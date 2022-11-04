Selena Gomez Slams Journalist for Not ‘Paying Attention’ During Interview: I Felt ‘Cheap’

The "Only Murders in the Building" Emmy nominee called out a tense 2019 interview in the Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind & Me."

Selena Gomez is trying to kill them with kindness while still staying true to herself.

The Emmy and Grammy nominee shared a raw reaction to an uncomfortable 2019 interview while promoting her single “Lose You to Love Me” in Europe. In a scene from Alek Keshishian’s Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” the “Only Murders in the Building” actress and producer calls out a video correspondent for making her “feel like a product” on air.

“Can I sit, please? Fucking dumbest thing ever. I’m done. I can’t do that anymore,” Gomez said after finishing the interview with an unnamed reporter (via Entertainment Weekly). “Do you know how cheap it makes me feel? She’s asking me questions, like, good ones, and then she didn’t even pay attention to what I was saying. I don’t want to do that ever again.”

Gomez identified her reaction as taking her back to her days as a Disney Channel child star on the series “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Related 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' Review: This Raw and Messy Pop Doc Tackles Mental Illness Head-On

'Spirited' Trailer: Will Ferrell Is the Ghost of Christmas Past Here to Disrupt Ryan Reynolds Related Crowded Best Actress Race Makes Space for 'Till' and 'She Said'

The 15 Best Vampire Movies Ever Made

“I feel like a product. It was making me angry,” Gomez said. “You know what it is? It made me feel like Disney. I just spent years of my life trying to not be that. And I fucking look like a witch with the outfit, doing it all with the wand again…It just feels like a waste of time.”

Since exiting “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Gomez has starred in and produced the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez announced earlier this year that she is producing a reboot of the 1988 workplace romantic comedy “Working Girl.” While no casting has been announced yet, there is speculation that Gomez will star as Jess, the role originated by Melanie Griffith, which earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

The “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer opened up about her struggles with lupus, bipolar disorder, and suicidal thoughts in “My Mind & Me.” IndieWire critic David Ehlrich wrote in the B+ review of the film that “My Mind & Me” does a “great job of selling you on Gomez’s person, on her humanity, and on the generosity of her spirit.”

“The movie that ‘My Mind & Me’ ultimately became isn’t a tour doc at all,” Ehlrich wrote, “but rather an unguarded glimpse at how Gomez rebuilt herself after her own breakdown.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.