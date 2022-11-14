Seth Rogen to Star in New Apple TV+ Series from ‘Veep’ Writers

The show, Rogen's second comedy series at Apple, focuses on the inner workings of an established Hollywood film studio.

Seth Rogen will write, direct, and star in a new Lionsgate comedy series coming to Apple TV+, the streamer said on Monday. Little information about the show, which has been ordered directly to series, has been announced. According to the logline, the untitled show will focus on a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together.

Joining Rogen as a writer and director is his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg; the two have worked together on several films like “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “This Is the End,” “The Interview,” and “Good Boys,” as well as the TV shows “Preacher,” “Pam & Tommy,” “The Boys,” “Invincible,” and the upcoming Amazon “Sausage Party” series. Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory will serve as the showrunners for the Apple comedy series. Writing partners Huyck and Gregory are best known for their Emmy-winning work as writers on HBO’s “Veep,” and for their credits on TV shows like “Late Show With David Letterman,” “Frasier,” “King of the Hill,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” and HBO’s upcoming miniseries “The White House Plumbers.”

Rogen and Goldberg executive produce with James Weaver for their Point Grey Pictures production banner. Huych and Gregory also executive produce along with Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen; Frida Perez co-produces.

This new show is the second comedy series Rogen has set at Apple TV+. The “Freaks and Geeks” and “Knocked Up” star will reunite with director Nick Stoller and Rose Byrne, both of whom he worked with on the 2016 comedy “Neighbors” and its 2016 sequel, for “Platonic,” a half-hour comedy series about a pair of childhood friends reconnecting as adults years after first falling out. That series will also star Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez, and is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Rogen is currently starring in “The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed semi-autobiographical film about his adolescence, as main character Sammy’s (Gabriel LaBelle) surrogate uncle Bennie. The actor will next voice Donkey Kong in the highly anticipated “Super Mario Bros.” film from Illumination, and is currently filming “Dumb Money,” a movie about the January 2021 GameStop short squeeze, with his “Fabelmans” co-star Paul Dano and “Pam & Tommy” director Craig Gillespie.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.